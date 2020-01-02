1. A new, thought-provoking poll is offered every week in Daily News. To learn more, check out our opinion section.
2. Did You Know?: Castilian Spanish is the official language of Spain, but Catalan, Galician and Basque are all official regional languages.
3. Today in History: In 1974, President Richard Nixon signed legislation instituting a 55-mph highway speed limit. This was done so gasoline could be conserved during an OPEC embargo.
4. Today’s Birthdays include science fiction author Isaac Asimov (1920-1992); country singer Roger Miller (1936-1992); zoologist Jack Hanna (1947-); “Beverly Hills 90210” actress Gabrielle Carteris (1961-); Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr. (1968-) and climate change activist Greta Thunberg (2003-)
