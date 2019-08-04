1. Aber Days in Abercrombie, N.D. continues through Sunday, Aug. 4. Look to Daily News, in print and online, for event coverage.
2. It’s not too late to send in your ‘Wild About Wheels’ photos. Learn more on page A2.
3. Find out about community members and their accomplishments by reading Wayne Beyer’s column on page A7.
4. Today’s Birthdays include Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton (1955-), former U.S. President Barack Obama (1961-), retired major league pitcher Roger Clemens (1962-), Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle (1981-) and ‘Riverdale’ star Cole Sprouse (1992-).
5. Community Picnic: National Night Out runs 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at OxCart Trail Park, Breckenridge. Come out and enjoy free food, visit with your neighbors and get to know your law enforcement officers better. Games, music, informational booths and fire truck rides.
