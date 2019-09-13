4 Things to Know Today

1 Feeling nervous about today? You’re not alone. Approximately 8 percent of Americans have a fear of Friday the 13th. The condition is known as paraskevidekatriaphobia.
2 Don’t forget! Headwaters Day, the BBQ-Farming Fun Fest and Bull Bash are all taking place this weekend. If you can’t attend, look to Daily News in print and online for full coverage of the events.
3 Ruh-roh! “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!” premiered on this date in 1969. The Hanna-Barbera cartoon introduced the beloved characters of Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo. A decade latter, Scrappy-Doo joined the team.
4 Today’s Birthdays include chocolate tycoon Milton Hershey (1857-1945); author Roald Dahl (1916-1990); actress Jean Smart (1951-); actor-writer-director Tyler Perry (1969-); “Boy Meets World” star Ben Savage (1980-); and “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart (1996-).
