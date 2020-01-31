4 Things to Know Today

1. Today in History: The 13th Amendment, abolishing slavery in America, was passed by Congress on Jan. 31, 1865. Just over two months later, the Confederacy would surrender to the Union, ending the Civil War.

2. All are welcome. The ND Hispanic Caucus, with Hispanic Have A Voice Too (HHAVT), is holding training put on with the U.S. Census from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at The Boiler Room, Wahpeton.

3. Have some joy on the job. National Fun at Work Day is observed Friday, Jan. 31 in America.

4. Today’s Birthdays include African American baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson (1919-1972); “Arrested Development” actress Jessica Walter (1941-); baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan (1947-); punk rocker John Lydon (1956-); “Scandal” star Kerry Washington (1977-); and singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake (1981-).

