1. Recognize this? In 1975, its inventor applied for a patent for the “Magic Cube.” The world knows the activity as the Rubik’s cube, named after Ernő Rubik.
2. A new, thought-provoking poll is offered each week in Daily News. To learn more, check out our opinion section.
3. Don’t be so flaky today. National Croissant Day is observed in America every January 30.
4. Today’s Birthdays include former U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (1882-1945); actor Gene Hackman (1930-); former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney (1941-); singer Phil Collins (1951-); actor Christian Bale (1974-) and actress Olivia Colman (1974-).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.