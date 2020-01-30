1. Recognize this? In 1975, its inventor applied for a patent for the “Magic Cube.” The world knows the activity as the Rubik’s cube, named after Ernő Rubik.

2. A new, thought-provoking poll is offered each week in Daily News. To learn more, check out our opinion section.

3. Don’t be so flaky today. National Croissant Day is observed in America every January 30.

4. Today’s Birthdays include former U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (1882-1945); actor Gene Hackman (1930-); former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney (1941-); singer Phil Collins (1951-); actor Christian Bale (1974-) and actress Olivia Colman (1974-).

