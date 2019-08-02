4 Things to Know Today
1. Raise your glass: International Beer Day, first observed in 2007, is celebrated Friday, Aug. 2.

2. Outdoor events are all over and we’ll have coverage of everything from Aber Days to National Night Out. Keep reading or visit www.wahpetondailynews.com.

3. Volunteering opportunities are available in Wahpeton. Learn more on page A2.

4. Today in Music: In 1962, a 21-year-old folk musician named Robert Zimmerman changed his name. To this day, the Duluth, Minn. native is known as Bob Dylan.

