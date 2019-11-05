4 Things to Know Today

1. All gave some, some gave all: Monday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. See area services and celebrations, Page A10.
2. Today in History: In 1940, incumbent U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt defeated challenger Wendell Wilkie to win an unprecedented third term in office. Roosevelt would be re-elected in 1944, dying in office the following year.
3. A new, thought-provoking poll is offered each week in Daily News and at www.wahpetondailynews.com. To learn this week’s topic, turn to Page A4.
4. Today’s Birthdays include “Gilligan’s Island” star Natalie Schafer (1900-1991); cowboy Roy Rogers (1911-1998); Oscar winner Vivien Leigh (1913-1967); singer Art Garfunkel (1941-); “momager” Kris Jenner (1955-); and football player Odell Beckham Jr. (1992-).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.