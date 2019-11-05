4 Things to Know Today

1. All gave some, some gave all: Monday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. See area services and celebrations, Page A10.

2. Today in History: In 1940, incumbent U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt defeated challenger Wendell Wilkie to win an unprecedented third term in office. Roosevelt would be re-elected in 1944, dying in office the following year.

3. A new, thought-provoking poll is offered each week in Daily News and at www.wahpetondailynews.com. To learn this week’s topic, turn to Page A4.

4. Today’s Birthdays include “Gilligan’s Island” star Natalie Schafer (1900-1991); cowboy Roy Rogers (1911-1998); Oscar winner Vivien Leigh (1913-1967); singer Art Garfunkel (1941-); “momager” Kris Jenner (1955-); and football player Odell Beckham Jr. (1992-).

