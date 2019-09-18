4 Things To Know Today

1. Are you going? The last day to purchase a ticket for the Jessie Veeder music performance at Wahpeton Event Center is Thursday, Sept. 19. Tickets available at Red Door Art Gallery for the Sept. 26 dinner and performance.
2. Road closure: Beginning Sept. 18, 16th Avenue North in Wahpeton will be closed at the railroad tracks for repairs that the Red River Valley and Western Railroad is completing. More info on page 2.
3. ‘Newspaper’ is not an acronym: Contrary to popular opinion, the word “newspaper” is not an acronym formed from the words “North, East, West, South, Past and Present Event Report.” A newspaper is so named because it is literally paper on which has been printed information about recent events (i.e., ‘news’).
4. Today’s History: In 1793, President George Washington laid the cornerstone for the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
