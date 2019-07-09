4 Things to Know

1 A new, thought-provoking poll is offered each week. To learn what the latest topic is and how it affects the city of Wahpeton, turn to page A3.
2 Hot and wet weather is expected in the immediate future. Our full weather forecast can be seen on page A10.
3 Got some thoughts to share? Why not send a letter to editor@wahpetondailynews.com?
4 Today’s Birthdays include sewing machine inventor Elias Howe (1819-1867), actor Jimmy Smits (1955-), Academy Award winner Tom Hanks (1956-), musician-actress Courtney Love (1964-) and “Wonder Years” star Fred Savage (1976-).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.