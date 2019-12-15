4 Things to Know
1. Looking for a sweet treat to eat? National Cupcake Day is celebrated Sunday, Dec. 15.

2. Wahpeton Middle School is holding Open Gym on Sunday, Dec. 15. Hours are 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5; 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8; 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for adults.

3. Indoor, public ice skating is being held from 7-9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Stern Arena, Wahpeton.

4. Today’s Birthdays include Emperor Nero of Rome (37-68 AD); engineer and architect Gustave Eiffel (1832-1923); Alan Freed, the DJ who invented the term “rock-n-roll” (1922-1965); comedian Tim Conway (1933-2019); actor Don Johnson (1949-) and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan (1990-).

