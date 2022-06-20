This is not your little brother’s Buzz Lightyear

Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans and the star of Pixar’s latest, “Lightyear,” is not the Buzz Lightyear voiced by Tim Allen and the co-star of Pixar’s landmark “Toy Story” movies.
The familiar Buzz is an action figure. The new Buzz is the outer space hero who inspired that action figure. I have no problems with this. In fact, it seems like an inventive solution to breathe new life into familiar properties. Tom Hanks can continue to voice Woody the cowboy doll while in an origin story, Luke Grimes voices Woody the cowboy.
Something I do object to is laziness. “Lightyear” begins with what felt like a disclaimer. Audiences are supposedly not actually seeing a movie from 2022. No, we are supposed to believe that this is the movie that Andy (Woody and Buzz’s best buddy) saw back in 1995.
The problem with “Lightyear” being claimed as a throwback is that it neither fits in with or complements the movies it supposedly has a kinship with. Blockbuster children’s movies, particularly ones released amid the Disney Renaissance, had their own style, look and tone. “Lightyear” has none of the above.
Okay, maybe I am being a little cruel. “Lightyear,” directed by co-writer Angus MacLane, is occasionally visually appealing. It has good voice acting from people like Evans, Keke Palmer, Uzo Aduba and Taika Waititi. It also has an adorable robotic cat, Sox, voiced by Peter Sohn.
What “Lightyear” lacks, however, is a sense of essentialness. The movie drags too often. Clocking in at 105 minutes, “Lightyear” spends its first half-hour setting up Buzz’s journey to the future and the rest of trying to justify its bloat.
I cannot claim there are diamonds in the rough to be found while watching “Lightyear,” but there are some interesting ideas.
Thanks to time travel, Buzz gets to be friends with both Alisha Hawthorne (Aduba) and her granddaughter Izzy (Palmer). Alisha is a lesbian and the fact that she was able to have a loving family actually has some significance to the plot. While I applaud Disney-Pixar for being relevant, I also roll my eyes at the idea of this relevant plot supposedly being told in the 1990s. Yeah, right!
Other voice actors in “Lightyear” include James Brolin, Dale Soules and Isiah Whitlock Jr. While Sohn stole the show as Sox, he was nearly beaten by Mary McDonald-Lewis, the voice of OnStar. Here, she’s I.V.A.N. the autopilot. In an admittedly fun ‘90s reference, Buzz fixes a glitchy I.V.A.N. by blowing into her cartridge, the way we all thought made Nintendo games work better.
I give “Lightyear” my Not Recommended rating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.