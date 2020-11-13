This week’s Howling Huskies named

Here are this week's HOWLing Huskie from Wahpeton Elementary. In front from left to right is Brenley St. Aubin (3rd grade), Ty Neumann (2nd grade), and Garrett Meisch ((1st grade). In back is Jose Abraham Quinones (5th grade) and Taelor Frankl (4th grade).
