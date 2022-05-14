Baseball and softball plans are being made for young boys and girls starting their first seasons. Don’t think it’s a big deal when children show up for their first sports practice? Well, it can be. Your child’s first sports coach can have a lifetime influence.
My first baseball coach was Duane Knudsen of Abercrombie, North Dakota. City youths have the opportunity to play sandlot games at young ages while farm kids often learn how to feed, water and pluck chickens. At least in the ‘60s.
Like many generous, sports-loving fathers, Duane coached his three sons – Tom, Jerry and Ken and they invited their school friends to play on Aber baseball teams. We were probably lucky that baseball needs lots of players.
Duane had an infectious laugh and made playing baseball lots of fun. Keeping sports and recreation fun for young people is about the best thing you can do. It will keep them coming back and way too many children get discouraged and quit playing.
Duane spent lots of time on fundamentals and patiently showed hitting, throwing and catching skills. He knew the short patience time of children so we moved quickly from drill to drill. Patience is an important quality of youth sports coaches as it takes a long time for all of us to learn new skills.
Kids always like to play games. After all, it was a chance to be just like Harmon Killebrew, Cesar Tovar and Tony Oliva of the Minnesota Twins. Even if it was just against Mooreton, Walcott and Mantador.
Coaches know they need to spend lots of time on fundamentals before young people can be put in game situations. Even watch professionals make plenty of fundamental mistakes, like we all do at our jobs. Success always needs lots of repetition and hard work.
It certainly can be a challenge for a youth sports coach to meld the different abilities of young athletes. Some have sports parents who likely played lots of catch with them while some children come from families whose parents are not interested in sports. Every child is important and their skill level does not matter.
Coaches like Duane who have positive attitudes are great lifelong mentors. Positive reinforcement should be used for a team-like atmosphere. Sports truly can be training for everything you do in life and we all appreciate positive people.
Baseball is a game of discipline. Effective feedback makes you better. Listening skills are developed. The importance of communication shows.
Sports and recreation offer opportunities for physical fitness that is such an important aspect of our lives. Active, healthy lifestyles create fulfilling lives.
For parents, time is the best gift you can give. Just spend some time with your children trying different sports, recreation, arts, outdoors, anything, You may just expose your child to something they will love the rest of their lives.
Our youth baseball and softball coaches have been fortunate to be mentored by Kelly McNary and Toviao Hopkins over recent years. They have been the Duane Knudsen to many baseball and softball newcomers.
Wayne Beyer is director of Wahpeton Parks and Rec.
