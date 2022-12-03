When Australian evangelist Wayne Gwilliam had a crusade here back in the early 1990s, the first essential he saw fit to teach on was one most Christians have a strong aversion to, tithing. It is covered well in the third chapter of Malachi and also in the 9th chapter of II Corinthians as well as and other places in the Bible.
I, at one time, might have avoided attending that meeting if I heard it would be about stewardship, or, more specifically, tithing. I had accepted the excuse popular among many tightwads that “all those people want is your money.” And what does God need with my measly 10% if He owns the cattle on a thousand hills?”
But when Gwilliam finished his presentation on the subject, I was sold. A couple of the points made seemed pretty solid to me, the big one being that giving tithes and offerings was the surest insurance against unexpected financial disaster. And in Malachi III, God challenges us to “bring all the tithes into the storehouse (the church), so that there may be meat (provision) in my house.” Then he challenges us to “test Him” and see if He will not “open the windows of Heaven and pour us out a blessing” too big for us to contain.
The promise that sold me was “and I will rebuke the devourer for your sake.” The devourer might be cancer, accident, identity theft, divorce, fires, storms – any calamity. Remember Satan is a thief, and devouring things that are good and life-sustaining is thievery of the worst kind. “The thief (Satan), comes only to kill, steal and destroy.” That’s his m.o. But Jesus came “that we might have life and have it more abundantly.”
Now, since we’ve been tithers for over 30 years, you couldn’t force me to quit tithing. Everything God says in Malachi III is, as is everything else God says, absolutely true. “God is not a man, that He should lie.” What we have chiefly noticed is that once we were tithers, we never had money problems. Things we bought had an uncanny habit of almost never breaking down, Just last year we decided it might be a good idea to get a new water heater. When the guys came to get the old one, I asked one about how long a typical water heater is supposed to last. He replied that one might make it 10 years, “but my gosh, yours is over 35 years old!”
I didn’t say much, but I think tithing had everything to do with it. A number of other appliances have followed the same pattern: Like the fridge I bought used in Walcott back in 1964 still runs fine and is still our spare in the cellar. And my mom’s freezer in the garage was old when she passed away in 1980. It is totally reliable. We’ve never had a car repair bill for a major breakdown, just routine scheduled maintenance-drive belts, brake pads, shocks and tires. When I got into buying Honda Fits, I liked them so much that I traded for a new one every year until the rascals stopped making them; so the one I’ve got now is 10 years old and still has never missed a beat. I keep it mainly because none of the new line offers a CD player, which I need to hear all the free teachings on CD’s we get from the ministries we support.
Medically, I’ve had surgeries for hernia and cataracts with no complications. I’ve also been delivered from smoking, asthma, chronic bronchitis, c.o.p.d., arrhythmia, a dangerous concussion and a variant of the covid virus. As this scripture puts it, “Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the Lord delivers them out of them all.” Believers are “righteous” not through their own good behavior, but because “Jesus bore all our sins and gave believers, His righteousness.” (Isa. 53, and 54)
I haven’t touched on the other Malachi III teaching: “offerings, and first fruits” but according to Gwilliam, tithing is only the first step in the believer’s discovery of the joy of giving. He said it “prepares the soil” into which the seed: offerings and first fruit, will be sown. That’s where donations to missions, other ministries, church projects and area needs come in. These offerings are blessed by God with 30, 60, even 100 fold returns, and that is why so many of the big TV ministries have grown so amazingly; they invest most offerings they receive to the “great commission,”helping God bring in the harvest of the millions of unsaved souls still “wandering in the wilderness.”
Gratitude should be our real motive in becoming tithers. Not just protecting our finances. True giving proves our love for others is genuine. Thereby, we can truly be “about our Father’s business.” One doesn’t have to tithe; he should be thankful that he gets to tithe.