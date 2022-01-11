Where two or more are gathered, friendships are made. When people are working side by side for a common goal, relationships are built. And when a community comes together to solve an issue, the world is transformed!
That’s the goal of the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation Power of 100. Making new friendships, building relationships, and solving community issues to transform our region!
We are kicking this Power of 100 off on Jan. 26 with a dinner and beer tasting event at the City Brew Hall. Shelby and her team at the Brew are planning for a unique night of food paired with Summit Beer’s finest choices.
It makes my mouth water just sharing with you the menu for the evening: Citrus braised chicken lollipop (golden raisins, fried kale, cauliflower puree with a pairing of Keller Pils), crispy walleye cake and coconut shrimp (purple rice, bok choy, lemongrass-curry sauce paired with Slugfest Juicy IPA), dry aged beef enchilada (roasted corn, sweet onion, black bean, local cheddar with Summit Extra Pale Ale) and chocolate almond bread pudding (popcorn ice cream, caramelized banana paired with Oatmeal Stout). Yum, Yum, Yum! All items are gluten free.
The tickets are being sold for the event online at our website NDCF.net/richlandwilkin. Look for the Power of 100 events and more information on our website.
That evening, guests will have the opportunity to hear from three nonprofit organizations in the region that are making a huge difference in the lives of others. They will tell us about their mission and recent work. Those that have donated to the Power of 100 will then have a chance to vote for one of the groups to receive this quarter’s donation.
This is just the first of four events that are being planned this year for our group. If 2020 and 2021 taught us anything, it is that people miss being with people. The pandemic has left us empty and needing more human interaction. This power of 100 is a wonderful way to get us back together, working as a community, building relationships, and growing our friends! If this date does not work for you, but you’d like to become more involved please reach out to me jana@ndcf.net. I’d love to connect and visit.
The most important work you will ever do is within the walls of your home or community. This new venture is certainly supportive of this statement, and we hope you will check it all out at our website!
JANA BERNDTis development director of the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation.
