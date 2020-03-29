Tree trimming is an outdoor activity that can put some value during these times of indoor confinement with allowable outdoor exercise. March-April before buds break for spring leafing out is a desirable time to shape our trees.
Trimming and pruning is an art with a few guidelines for the benefit of trees. It is best to develop tree structure and form with hand pruners and pruning saws while trees are young and not with a chainsaw in later years. It is no different than raising children in formative years!
The goal is to establish a strong central trunk with sturdy, well-spaced branches. You are trying to mimic the tree’s growth in a forest setting.
Study each tree before making a cut. No more than 25 percent of the canopy should be removed to maintain the tree’s biotic balance of leaves, branches and roots feeding each other. Each cut is an injury so be nice to your trees! Trees grow over the damage and the wound is contained within the tree forever.
Trimming trees requires patience and it may be necessary to implement a pruning program over multiple years vs. a single-year attack.
There are some obvious cuts. Remove any suckers growing at the base of trees. They are taking energy best devoted to the canopy. Suckers are also prevalent on flowering crabapple trees, sticking straight up from thick branches in pencil-size shoots.
Remove any branches that are broken or damaged. If branches are rubbing, remove the weaker of the two. Yes, you are playing Mother Nature that often thins out weak specimens.
The cut should be just outside the thickened branch collar. Do not make a flush pruning cut, which will likely never heal and be an ongoing source of decay and disease. At the same time, don’t leave a stub. The stub will be dead wood that is also home to bad harboring insects.
Always trim back to a branch union, especially if you are simply shortening branches. This is also done to avoid leaving stubs.
In later trees, the tree will tell you if you did a good job if the wound covering is donut-shaped.
If the branch is long and heavy, do not risk pruning cuts without first removing most of the branch. Three cuts are necessary, including (1) just under branch collar to avoid bark tearing, (2) removing most of the branch safely away from the trunk to lessen weight and (3) final cut above the branch collar.
In town, clearance zones include eight feet above the sidewalk and 12 feet above the street. Boulevard trees are the responsibility of homeowners.
If you have fruit trees, it is desirable to maintain them at a manageable 12 feet height. Remove branches growing inwards. Fruit needs sunshine to mature.
Trees should have a single leader. Pick the branch that appears to have the best chance to be a straight, strong leader and remove the other one.
Unless it’s a weeping tree, remove branches that are losing the battle for sunlight. The tree is telling you this by branches than grow downward.
Scaffolding branches 12-24 inches along the trunk is another good guideline. Trees communicate this by thin branches growing from the trunk.
V-crotched branch unions are weaker than more stable U-shaped branching and should also be considered for removal, especially when you can see included bark serving both branches. This can be challenging on ash trees that have mostly V-shaped branch angles, a reason they are susceptible to wind damage during their lifetimes.
Artists are often challenged to decide when they should stop and be finished with their work of art. Likewise with tree sculpting art, be satisfied when you can step back, walk around the tree and congratulate yourself on well-done living art sculpture.
