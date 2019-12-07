The Turkey Trot in Springfield, Missouri was a great way to incorporate recreation into the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Walking and running have been a family tradition just like spending family holidays together.
Turkey Trots have been an American tradition for 120 years. It was good to see Valley Lake Boys Home start one of their own in the Twin Towns.
And it was time for grandson Jack to get into a run. After all, he is nearly three months old.
Grandson George did not even wait for his birth. He ran the Austin, Texas Marathon three months before he was born, safely in mother Kayla. You could probably say it was three months BG (before George).
Getting exercise on Thanksgiving Day has much health value. The average Thanksgiving meal is 3,000-4,500 calories. You can burn about 100 calories a mile. Do the math.
The Turkey Trot was celebrating its 25th annual fund-raiser for three programs, including the Springfield County Park Board. More than 8000 scholarships have been provided over the past decade for youths to participate in recreation programs, sports and physical fitness activities. It is good to keep children busy in parks and recreation programs.
The Developmental Center of the Ozarks received proceeds for children with developmental disabilities to receive therapy and educational support. Locally, we understand the impact of programs like Special Olympics for our athletes with intellectual disabilities.
The Turkey Trot also is one of the largest one-day food drives for the Ozarks Food Harvest. Nearly 10,000 pounds of food are typically raised. Like many local walk-runs, it significantly provided support for non-profits.
It is a 5K or 3.1 mile run / walk. There were four heats – elite, runner, walker/family/group/stroller and dogs. George and Jack were bundled up like Alaska Eskimos in a double stroller as we settled into the third stroller heat.
Daughter Brittany does have an English bulldog named Duke who can walk bow-legged around the block but not 3.1 miles. And much too heavy to carry when he’d get tired. It was fun to see the parade of dogs and dog walkers.
It may be a family custom to walk / run but Jack needed a bottle to start the race. Grandpa would have to wait for his customary post-run treat – chocolate milk after the finish line at the Expo Center.
It was a cool, misty morning with rain at the end of race. It can be comical to see what parents and grandparents will do to involve children and grandchildren in a “fun family event.”
Jack needed a better view the last mile or so and loving grandparents were more than happy to spoil him and accommodate his wishes. Like other infants, he loves looking around and checking things out. It is remindful of the value of always being curious and learning.
George has become accustomed to long runs with parents and grandparents and patiently waited until the end of the race to walk around the Expo Center and back to the vehicle.
Fall is a great time to run. There are cool temperatures, beautiful leaves, changing colors and the natural transition to a barren winter environment. It offers a different beauty, exposing the interesting design of a tree’s canopy of branches. Some trees, like English oak, are persistent, meaning they hold their chocolate brown leaves all winter.
Turkey Trots mean you can be thankful you can walk or run. We all understand that our health can be great one day, fleeting the next so it is good to be active during your healthy years. An active healthy lifestyle is rigorously pursued so family outdoor recreation opportunities like these walks and runs can be enjoyed together. There can be no better time together.
Expressing gratitude is good for health. The positivity of supporting people who need help sparks your endorphins.
Walking, running and bicycling on trails are the best ways to take in the culture of another town. Trails and sidewalks go by a city’s natural features like rivers, bluffs and woodlands. They lead to downtown areas and keep you safely away from vehicle traffic. There is neat art like murals and sculptures. And then nature often provides the best art with its plants and skies.
Turkey Trots are fun and a light-hearted way to bond with your family. They are a break from everyday life.
The three-generation family settles into one of their homes for the traditional Thanksgiving Day meals. It is a time to celebrate the meaningful things in life. And we hope the same for all of you.
