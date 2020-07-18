Turn out your horse each day

If you’ve spent any time around horses, you know how much they like to “kick up their heels” every now and then. It’s fun to watch, but if you are riding them, not so much.
A recent study proves what equestrians have known, “daily exercise makes horses easier to handle.” No matter the type of exercise provided, it was found that daily exercise was effective in reducing unwanted behavior from horses that have been stalled indoors.
The Equine Veterinary Journal studied two dozen horses of various breeds. Each of the horses received one hour of daily exercise, using one of the following four methods of exercise: hot walker, treadmill, free turnout or being ridden. The control group was not exercised.
Every few days, each horse’s behavior was evaluated. Each horse, in addition to the prescribed exercise, or control group, was given 15 minutes of alone, free time in a turnout. Their behavior was also noted.
The researchers observed that horses given daily exercise, no matter the type of exercise, when turned out for the additional 15 minutes of alone, free time, did less walking, trotting and cantering.
The horses that had free turnout as their form of exercise did the least amount of cantering and seldom bucked or rolled. This was in stark comparison to horses without any daily exercise, who let out six or seven bucks and also rolled once or twice during their 15 minutes of liberty.
The horses that were exercised by walking or riding usually bucked two or three times when released. The difference suggests that turnout was the most effective exercise regime you could offer your horse.
It was noted that all types of exercise helped the horses relax and be more cooperative and less reactive to situations around them. The horses with daily exercise also were less vocal when being handled and less confrontational to their handlers.
This study didn’t indicate if one hour of exercise was enough, or ideal for a horse, but it did show how significant daily exercise is for horses.
It was an interesting observation that the greatest benefits come from allowing the horse free turnout for a minimum of an hour, rather than providing exercise by using a hot walker, treadmill or riding.
Let a horse be a horse and let them be a horse daily.
Happy Trails!
