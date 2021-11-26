Twin Towns Area celebrates Black Friday

Marty Osberg and the rest of the Wahpeton Ace Hardware staff were among those having a cheerful Black Friday in the Twin Towns Area.
Like many local businesses, Ace Hardware was happy for the early holiday customers they’d received and looked forward for more to come on Saturday, Nov. 27 and in the following weeks.
“We’ve been really busy so far,” said Osberg, an associate with the downtown Wahpeton store.
Now that the Christmas season has arrived, community groups and prominent individuals are spreading their cheer. Daily News shares a few of the highlights.
Keep the Cheer Here
This year, the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce introduced the “Keep the Cheer Here” campaign. The organization explained how it works on their Facebook page.
“Starting Saturday, Nov. 27, purchase a $10 Keep the Cheer Here numbered button at any participating business and you’ll be entered in a drawing for Chamber Bucks throughout December,” the chamber stated. “For every $20 you spend at participating businesses (receipts dated 11/29-12/22) your button number will be entered again. A total of $1,500 in Chamber Bucks will be given away.”
Participating businesses will also run specials throughout December to customers who wear their Keep the Cheer Here button.
“Oh, and did we mention that half the cost of the button goes to the local Backpack Program? It’s a win-win,” the chamber wrote.
All Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, small business receipts count toward winning the Shop, Drop & Win Chamber Bucks that will be given away after 12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29. Only Keep the Cheer Here participating businesses will have buttons for sale. Shoppers are asked to look for a sign saying it’s a Keep the Cheer Here business.
‘God Bless America’
North Dakota’s two U.S. senators gave their Thanksgiving messages earlier in the week of Friday, Nov. 26. They are as follows.
“On behalf of Mikey, myself and our family, we want to wish you a happy Thanksgiving,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. “We are truly blessed with family, faith and friends. On this Thanksgiving, we give thanks for the many blessings we enjoy as Americans, and as always, we are grateful to live in the great state of North Dakota. God Bless.”
Sen Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., shared similar sentiment.
“As we head into the holiday season, we often take time, and appropriately, to reflect on how much we have to be thankful for,” he said. “Gratitude can transform common days into thanksgivings, turn routine jobs into joys, and change ordinary opportunities into blessings. On this Thanksgiving Day, whether you find yourself surrounded by dozens of family and friends, or just a few, or however you celebrate, remember you are never alone. Our great God is always with you and he is the source of all our blessings. From my family to yours, I wish you a very happy Thanksgiving. May your heart and your home be filled with gladness and joy. God bless you and God bless America.”
‘We are deeply grateful’
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., also offered this Thanksgiving message. The governor said it has always been his favorite holiday.
“The tradition of gathering with family and community and sharing our gratitude is powerful and purposeful. As a state we have been richly blessed with our amazing soil and our natural resources, and when combined with the freedom and ingenuity of our citizens we are feeding and fueling the world. For this and all of our blessings we are deeply grateful,” Burgum said.
