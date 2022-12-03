The Red River of the North connects the sister cities of Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Wahpeton, North Dakota. We are blessed with local partnerships to benefit citizens with the arts, health, leisure, natural resources, physical fitness, recreation and sports.

The Bois de Sioux Golf Course is a shining star, the only known course in the United States with nine holes in two states. Superintendent Jake Richels and Head Pro Dustin Harris have done spectacular work for a finely manicured grounds and well-organized golfing opportunities for people of all ages, attested by the late Heb Diederick when he was 100 years old.



Wayne Beyer is the retired director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.

