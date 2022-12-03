The Red River of the North connects the sister cities of Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Wahpeton, North Dakota. We are blessed with local partnerships to benefit citizens with the arts, health, leisure, natural resources, physical fitness, recreation and sports.
The Bois de Sioux Golf Course is a shining star, the only known course in the United States with nine holes in two states. Superintendent Jake Richels and Head Pro Dustin Harris have done spectacular work for a finely manicured grounds and well-organized golfing opportunities for people of all ages, attested by the late Heb Diederick when he was 100 years old.
It makes sense to combine sports when numbers are desirable for a quality program. Kudos to B-W Blades Hockey, Three Rivers Gymnastics, Southern Valley Figure Skating Club and Twin Town Archery Club who have offered youth recreation activities for many years on their own nickel. The Head of the Red Youth Activities Association does a wonderful job offering dual-city activities at Stern Arena.
Jim Sturdevant worked very hard for four decades to offer a fifth and sixth grade football program for Wahpeton, Breckenridge and surrounding area youths. The Optimists Club sponsors an annual Twin Town Track Meet.
Artists from the surrounding region meet at the Red Door Art Gallery, local home for the arts on Dakota Avenue. One of the fun public presentations is when students from Breckenridge and Wahpeton schools are featured with a youth art show.
The Three Rivers Arts Council maximizes funding from both states to offer Music in the Park, murals and sculptures in the Twin Towns. World Fest brought musicians from around the world to both school systems. The Headwaters Music Festival sponsored outdoor music at Breckenridge and Wahpeton venues. Music offered by Christmas and Easter cantatas, Alphean Male Chorus and Community Band are wonderful Twin Town concerts.
The Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club offers outdoor activities for Wilkin-Richland youths. This fall, the Canada goose hunt was held near Breckenridge while the pheasant and duck hunts were on the North Dakota side. The Junior Wildlife Club offers a conservation activity each month for Twin Town youths at many area outdoor locations.
Duplication is not needed if a single event can handle the masses. A single Easter Egg Hunt is held at the Breckenridge Middle School, sponsored by Breckenridge Community Education. They do a super job offering a variety of fun activities.
The public schools should be commended for combining sports. If there are enough athletes for separate teams, that allows for more participation. But when needed, consolidation keeps programs alive or provides opportunities for more, like wrestling, cross country, fastpitch softball, swimming, hockey and gymnastics.
A sidewalk on the Dakota Avenue bridge connects Breckenridge/Wahpeton trails and park systems. Cross-country ski trails follow the golf course contour on both sides of the river.
Adult recreation activities like softball, basketball and volleyball are offered openly to residents in both states. There is no such thing as non-resident fees. OK Tire Store/Bridgestone sponsor a bowling tournament for Richland/Wilkin County Special Olympics athletes.
Chahinkapa Zoo benefits from both states. Tewaukon Refuge, Cayuga, North Dakota, and Prairie Wetlands Learning Center, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, are key Blue Goose Days sponsors.
Public access to the rivers has worked well with a Minnesota ramp on the Bois de Sioux River and North Dakota ramp on the Red River. It is fun to see the ice fishing village when fishermen from both states enjoy hot walleye bites.
The Tri-State Safety Association offers safety training for the tri-state area. The Kinship Program has always been a dual-city mentoring program. The Health Watch and Healthy Communities ran their course but offered coop Soup Walks, bicycle rides and Wildlife Walks.
There are many other examples. The Twin Towns do it better together.
Wayne Beyer is the retired director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.