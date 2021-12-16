The Twin Town Ambassadors and Wahpeton-Breckenridge Chamber are excited to welcome Peek N Play Daycare to Wahpeton. Lindsey Sims is a licensed daycare provider and will be accepting CCAP. Peek N Play hours are 6:30am to 5:30pm and they are located at 673 6th St S, Wahpeton, (701) 403-0819. Welcome Peek N Play.
Thanks for Making it Happen in the Twin Towns, Lindsey!
NoDak Insurance
The Twin Town Ambassadors were out and about this morning spotlighting local businesses. Their first stop was Tom Branson and Chad Perdue — Nodak Insurance Agents. Nodak, recognized as one of the top 50 property/casualty companies in the nation by The Ward Group, is a North Dakota-based company that has been proudly serving the state’s residents for over 75 years. Their new office is located at 118 Sixth St N, Suite A, in Wahpeton.
Thanks for Making it Happen in the Twin Towns, Tom and Chad!
Buds, Blooms & Blessings
The Twin Town Ambassadors also stopped by Buds, Blooms & Blessings this morning to welcome them to their new space at 519 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton. Alice has transformed the space into a lovely wonderland of flowers and gifts. You can reach Buds, Blooms & Blessings at 701-642-3470 or visit their Facebook page for additional links and contact info.
Thanks for Making it Happen in the Twin Towns, Alice!
2 of a Kind Shoppe and Liquidation
The Twin Town Ambassadors and BW Chamber are pleased to welcome 2 of a Kind Shoppe and Liquidation to Wahpeton! Wayne Kraabel is excited to open his store in time for Christmas shopping. 2 of a Kind features new and used merchandise (clothing, jewelry, tools, furniture, school supplies, small appliances and more!) with at least 50 percent savings. They’re expecting to be open 8 a.m.-7 p.m., seven days a week until Christmas. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for current hours. The store is also still hiring part-time and full-time employees. 2 of Kind is located at 1202 Fourth Ave S (next to Tractor Supply). Contact info is kraabelwayne44@gmail.com.
Thanks for Making it Happen in the Twin Towns Wayne, staff and 2 of a Kind!
