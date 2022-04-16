We recently received the April newsletter from the co-founder of Russian Harvest Ministries out of Fargo, Jill Mehl. Since her husband, Pete’s passing, she is the sole director of RHM in its mission to reach and win the souls of Russian and Ukrainian people for Jesus.
Jill has been in constant communication with her team since the war broke out, and here are some out-takes from her latest Letter from the Founder:
“Dear Co-Laborers: While we anticipated Putin’s making a move, it is still a shock to have war come right to our door. March has been a nightmare for many of our team members. None were spared hiding for their lives as missiles and gunfire erupted all around them. Karen and his family were packed and ready, so when the bombing began he had everyone in the car and on the way to city X right away.
“Yan also got his family to safety and went back into Ukraine to help others escape and minister to their personal needs. Our team in City Y couldn’t leave, blocked by tanks coming in. They had to hide in Natasha and Vova’s basement during the shelling. The Russians found their village the perfect spot from which to attack City Z, so our team was stuck there 12 days without electricity, food, or heat. Many became sick from lack of warmth and nutrition.
“Zhenya and his family couldn’t get to Lazukas’ as planned. They had to stay in their village until “a door opened,”and they were able to leave-and just in time for the apartment next to theirs was destroyed by a missile only a few hours after they left. God got them out just in time.
“Sasha, a valuable member of our church, and very active in drug rehabilitation, was killed when he met a Russian tank coming into village Z where we have a church plant.. He was unarmed and killed in cold blood. He was a marvelous human being and will be sorely missed. He is the only member of our teams to be killed, and we pray, the last.
“Some other members of our church, Natasha, Vova, Ira and Sasha’s children were able to leave after hiding out for two weeks. They carefully made their way through the fighting to safety. Praise the Lord!
“This war has changed so many: children with nightmares-many shell-shocked, most not knowing if they’ll have a house to come back to. The Russians have been destroying everything. Pray that our ministry headquarters will escape shelling so we can return there some day to once more make it a place of refuge and hope. Radical for Jesus, Jill.”
Many from RHM are now scattered all over Europe, especially Poland and Romania. Many have been taken in by Christians and others eager to help out in rescuing refugees any way they can. Any of my readers in this area interested in supporting a great and successful outreach to Ukraine can visit RHM on the web or by calling 701-367-3097. Jill will be visiting several area churches during April and May.
Jill’s newsletter included a number of prayer requests. Here is just one given the space for this article: “Pray for wisdom in how to handle the crisis and the financing involved. Those stuck in Ukraine are without supplies and struggling to survive the madness of this senseless war. Pray for ways to get supplies to them and the safety of all involved.”
