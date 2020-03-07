When I transferred to Moorhead State College back in 1960, I lucked into meeting a truly unforgettable character, George Gloege. He looks a lot like Adam Sandler and comes from that well known family in Glenwood that owned Gloege Chevrolet, a very popular place to buy a Chevy. Most of his brothers worked at the business, but George, true to his nature, had other plans: designing and owning a golf course topped his bucket list, but fate had other plans for George.
On a lucky day early in the fall quarter, I happened into Comstock Memorial Union and who should I see entertaining a captivated lunch time audience but George, telling the group about his adventures in trying to shoot a deer with a bow and arrow. He told of crouching under a pucker brush bush in a swamp near Glenwood, watching a trail leading out of the swamp. Soon, along came a fine buck; but George hadn’t taken into account that it is impossible to lift up a longbow to shoot an arrow into a deer when one is crouched under a pucker brush bush.
So with the deer standing in a perfect position for a heart shot, George was only able to pull the bowstring back about 10 inches. He launched his arrow which made a feeble arch and planted itself in a log directly under the buck’s legs. The buck looked down just in time to see George’s arrow lever itself down an inch at a time and then lie harmlessly on the ground.
The deer looked at it quizzically, then gave a snort of contempt and began to walk away. Undaunted, George leaped up and sent another arrow into a bough a foot above the deer’s head. The deer looked up at it, looked at George, snorted, and sauntered off.
George’s conclusion? “Never try to shoot a deer sideways from under a pucker brush bush. He’ll spread the word and in no time the whole herd will treat you with contempt.”
Anyhow, George had this talent of being able to tell a story so fantastically that he would have his audience rolling with laughter in no time at all. The upshot of all this was that both George and I found ourselves teaching at NDSSS back in the mid-’60s.
George had spent a year teaching in Williams, Minnesota, in the largest wood frame school house in North America. And at a party George told about this eccentric superintendent who had this obsession about saving money by utilizing government surplus items he could get dirt cheap. He finagled George into the job of coaching the basketball team, which hadn’t won a game for 15 years. Instead of drapes or curtains, the Supt. Baumgartner had all the gymnasium’s windows covered with parachutes.
During practice George noticed that the whole team had been issued ugly olive green tennis shoes, and many of his best players had a heck of a time running in a straight line. They all tended to veer off to the left. Come to find out, all the shoes Baumgartner had ordered were for the right foot, and they made weird crescent moon black streaks all over the floor. No lie, George’s word on it.
But George nearly became a legend for what happened in the first game of the season against their arch enemies, the Baudette Hockey Pucks. At half time the game was tied, and the fans were going crazy, and the second half was going the same way — nip and tuck. Then, with two seconds to go, George’s best player launched a desperation shot. While the ball was in the air the buzzer sounded, but the shot was good. George leaped off the bench, ran out on the floor and began hugging and dancing with the hero. “I knew you could do it; we’re finally winners!” “But coach Gloege, this is just the end of the third quarter,” said the shooter.
Well, George slunk back to the bench. But his grand gesture had struck a note of victory. The team went on to win by 10 points – its first win in the memory of most of the kids in the stands. Then Baumgartner came running over, slapped George on the back and said, “Great job, Gloege; I knew it was the coaching.” Well that was George’s crowning achievement as a basketball coach; they never won another game all the rest of the season.
George taught government at NDSSS for a year and then went on to pursue his dream Gloege’s Crow Wing Canoe Outfitters out of Nimrod, Minnesota. And the place has a golf course that George designed himself. We’ve been there often — always a hoot and joy.
