Ice fishing is an outdoor recreation sport that is so much fun, it started 2,000 years ago. Ojibwa Native Americans were creative to use bone-tipped spears and dangle hand-carved decoys on vines for northern pike and much needed winter food. First Nations fishermen covered holes with their body and bison hides to block out light, a predecessor to dark houses.
Ice fishing invigorates memories. Crappie fishing on South Turtle Lake at dusk. Catching 1.5-pound bluegills on Brush Lake. Ice fishing with wife Joan on South Turtle Lake over clear water, awed by the underwater world and catching lots of fish. Filling a five-bucket pail with one-pound yellow perch on Devils Lake. Dad catching an 8.5-pound walleye with Grandpa in the fish house. Daughter Kayla catching bluegills in Prairie Lake and pictured in Dakota Country Magazine. Panfish on Dead Colt Creek. Traditional ice fishing areas, same in 2022 as 1968.
Otter Tail County lakes were destinations. Days started at Clem’s Bait on the east end of Fergus Falls. Clem Miller spun ice fishing tales. He liked the Roman nosed kid from North Dakota and shared hot spots, like suspended crappies above 20-foot deep holes in nearby Hoot Lake.
Hot spots are impossible to hide. There are crowds of ice fishermen, who know it’s best to move around to find fish. There are countless Minnesota lake scenes just like the “Grumpy Old Men” movie filmed at Lake Rebecca near the Twin Cities.
If you ice fish, you can tell people in Texas that we can walk on water. Be patient and wait til the ice is at least four inches thick. River current needs to be respected.
The Sportsmen’s Club has offered ice fishing derbies since 1987. The first tournament was on the Red River confluence. Todd Lunneborg caught a 10-pound carp, Brad Andel reeled in a seven-pound buffalo fish and Ron Prchal pulled a five-pound northern pike through the ice.
Technology has made ice fishing much easier. Jiffy ice augers, invented in 1948, drill a hole in seconds. GPS units show any fish around. Fish houses are quickly set up and taken down. In North Dakota, you can use four lines and tip-ups are used.
A sled works well to haul a portable canvas ice fishing house with the auger, ice fishing poles, two five-gallon buckets (one for minnows, the other for fish), ice skimmer and tackle box.
In the 1970’s, we used short ice fishing rods that had pegs spaced about a foot apart to wrap the line. Line was hand pulled every time a fish was caught. The rods had metal points to stick them into the ice. Now reels are simply attached to the short rods.
A big sinker attached to the line located the bottom. The grub or minnow was set a foot off the bottom and raised a foot every few minutes. Keep moving if there are no bites.
Spear fishing, a form of hunting is really popular. We’ve had fun taking Jr. Wildlife youths spear fishing at Grass and Mirand lakes near Lidgerwood.
I love to see the ice fishing villages that sometimes form just north of the Dakota-Minnesota Avenue bridge! Some years there are enough houses to elect their own mayor. River levels are low so there are fewer local ice fishermen this year, but there are a hardy few.
Twenty percent of North Dakota fishing takes place on the ice. The explosion of prairie lakes, including many around Hankinson and Lidgerwood, has been a boon to ice fishermen in southeastern North Dakota. It would be fun sometime to just go exploring and try sloughs-turned-lakes.
Fresh fish caught ice fishing produce healthy sweet white fillets. Another reason to ice fish!
Experience local ice fishing on Heitkamp Pond just east of Minn-Dak Farmer’s Coop from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Neil Heitkamp loved getting kids outdoors and fishing! In 2005, he wrote that “the kids are our future. We hope those who didn’t fish this year will partake in the future. Everyone should help to do something for their community they enjoy.”
It’s a great way to introduce children to ice fishing. Holes are drilled. Equipment is provided if you don’t have it. Minnows are available for bait. Volunteers will skim your ice hole. Hot dogs and hot chocolate will be served. If it’s cold, there’s a warm-up ice fishing shanty. Door prizes will be given to every participant. Trophies will be given away for perch, sunfish, walleyes and crappies. One year a whopper smallmouth bass over three pounds was caught. The Heitkamp Construction crew does a phenomenal job. They treat ice fishermen like treasured customers.
Walk on water! Ice fish Heitkamp Pond on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Wayne Beyer is director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.
