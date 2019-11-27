Valley Lake Boy’s Home has had a year of good news! Because of all of the generous donors in our community, we finally reached our goal in 2019 to completely renovate each boy’s bedroom. The project included new carpet, bed frames and mattresses, desks, wardrobes, and window frames. The great news is each boy loves his “new” room, and takes pride in keeping it clean.
Some of the boys at Valley Lake Boy’s Home have had less than ideal childhoods, so it is also great to see how happy they are when their birthdays are acknowledged by a local group, and to see the young men be excited for the holiday season. For some of our boys, this will be the first Christmas celebration he has experienced.
We are so grateful to share our good news stories, because we have so many.
