Bremer Bank staff from Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Wahpeton gathered together on Monday, Oct. 21, for their fifth Annual Bremer Family/Pumpkin night.
Ten adults and eight children and grandchildren of Bremer staff decorated pumpkins of all kinds and enjoyed a potluck meal.
The community is invited to stop by the Breckenridge branch to view their creations and “vote” with their change for their favorite pumpkin(s). Funds raised this year will be donated to Valley Lake Boys Home.
