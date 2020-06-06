Wahpeton 15u splits with Grand Forks

Wahpeton 15u traveled to Grand Forks on Wednesday, June 3 and split a double header in a rematch of last year’s state championship game. After shutting out their first two opponents of the 2020 season Wahpeton found itself on the receiving end of being shutout. Grand Forks blanked Wahpeton 4-0 in game one.
Even though Wahpeton never scored a run in the game, Coach Chris Kappes was very happy with what the team did at the plate.
“We had a great approach at the plate, we were aggressive, and we put a lot of balls in play,” Coach Kappes said. “Unfortunately we hit a lot of balls right at them, and sometimes that is just the way baseball goes.”
Wahpeton ended up winning the backend of the doubleheader 5-4 to earn a split on the night. Wahpeton continued to have several good plate appearances in game two and fortunately for the team, the ball found some holes, Kappes said.
Wahpeton had a 5-2 lead going into the bottom half of the final inning. Grand Forks cut the lead to 5-4 with the tying run at second base. Caden Hockert barehanded a ball deep in the hole between third base and short and fired to first to end the game.
“With not many sporting events going on at the time, it should have definitely made Sport Center’s Top 10 plays of the day,” Kappes said.
