The Wahpeton Park Board has been fortunate to benefit from the support of state agencies.
Numerous partnerships with ND Game & Fish have previously been chronicled. Fishing piers, boat docks, youth hunts, Kidder dam rock retrofit, fish cleaning station, shoreline fishing areas, benches and an aquatic nuisance species cleaning station are among cooperative projects.
The ND Forest Service has provided many tree planting tree projects that shade Wahpeton. Chahinkapa Park, Airport Park, Sixth Street South trails, highway entrances, fruit orchards, Kidder Recreation Area, mini-parks and Chahinkapa Zoo have all been forested.
Gerri Makay, community forester, has led efforts for North Dakota cities to attain Tree City USA status and celebrate Arbor Day tree planting days, often with school students.
ND Workforce Safety offers a Risk Management Program subscribed to by the park board. Our participation, most importantly, provides safety training so our employees return home every working day. Drivers training, zero drug tolerance, safe lifting, near falls and mental health are among safety topics. Diane Johnson, ND WSI safety consultant, does a super job and conducts a yearly audit to ensure our active participation.
The ND Council on the Arts has really supported public art in Wahpeton. Grants have (1) added colorful animal-themed sculptures to separate a Chahinkapa Park road-trail, (2) offered beautiful music during Music in the Park and the Community Band and (3) supported the Art4Life Program to enhance quality lives for elders.
The ND Insurance Reserve Fund, a collaboration of most of our state’s local government agencies, schools, counties and park boards, provides reasonably priced liability and property insurance. They also offer safety training to lessen our liability risks.
The ND Parks & Recreation Department manages the Land and Water Conservation Fund that has provided many grants over the years for playgrounds, the swim pool, multipurpose court and Airport Park. Recently, they approved a $90,000 grant for a new band shelter-amphitheater.
The ND Department of Transportation offers grants for trails that have been utilized throughout Wahpeton. When one walks, runs or bikes through Chahinkapa Park, golf course, 16th Avenue North, 11th Street North, Sixth Street South and Airport Park, you are on asphalt trails or concrete sidewalks supported by ND DOT.
The State of North Dakota itself greatly supports parks and recreation. Many years ago, the North Dakota State Legislature approved sales tax/state aid funding for local government. A portion of the sales tax goes to cities, who typically share a percentage with park districts. In Wahpeton, we are fortunate to receive 25 percent of the State Aid Distribution Fund.
The ND Commerce Department awarded grants for energy efficient LED lighting upgrades at Stern Arena and the Community Center.
The ND Tourism Department markets North Dakota’s attractions and have often featured Chahinkapa Zoo. The Red Door Art Gallery received a special award for its impact on public art and Main Street.
In Wahpeton, we are blessed with the presence of the ND State College of Science, one of the oldest junior colleges in America where many of us graduated. Recently, NDSCS Building Technology students built a large new steel storage park building. Welding students have created stunning sculptures commemorating Native American artist Fritz Scholder, hockey player Carter Casey and a colorful Woody & Connie Caspers family of hearts icon. Students design zoo signs, measure our gardens and fill part-time jobs through the Work Study Program.
North Dakota is a small state that rolls up its collective sleeves to support each other. Wahpeton has been lucky to get state government’s attention to help make it a destination.
