Wahpeton will be hosting a couple major sports tournaments in the next couple weeks. We have been pleased to keep the baseball and softball fields busy during the postseason.
The 14-Year-Old Babe Ruth Baseball Tournament is scheduled at John Randall Field from July 17-21. In a couple weeks, the North Dakota Men’s Rec 2 East State Tournament is scheduled at the softball fields in Chahinkapa Park.
There is a sigh of relief once the first pitch is thrown. Much of the work is done before there is ever a game.
Sports tournaments lead to tourism which is the purest form of economic development. There is considerable fresh money at hotels, restaurants, gas stations and other destinations.
The process typically starts at least a year in advance. For baseball, a rotation schedule is used and cities know well ahead of time when they are hosting state tournaments. In softball, there is an effort to include multiple cities as state tournaments benefit everybody.
We will have a presence at the state meetings. Decisions get made by the people who show up. Babe Ruth baseball meets twice a year, including a spring meeting in Bismarck and a fall meeting in Harvey.
USA Softball of North Dakota meets three times a year in Jamestown, including an April spring meeting, July classification meeting and January winter meeting. Involvement includes devoting a few weekends each year but is a terrific investment, not just for hosting state tournaments but being active and representative in decisions that affect local baseball and softball players.
Thirteen teams are playing in the baseball tournament. Players, coaches, families and fans come from every major North Dakota city. All the teams will be here for three days. Eight teams compete in the quarterfinals on Saturday, followed by Sunday’s semi-final and championship games.
Recreation Director LaRee Bumgarner has done a phenomenal job with the baseball tournaments. She has been responsible for preparing a tournament program, selling ads, coordinating the schedule with all the teams, typing rules, working with local umpiring scheduler Roy King, touching all bases with our 14-year-old coach Chris Kappes, coordinating efforts with the State Commissioner towards the Midwest Plains Region, and on-and-on.
Parents are instrumental in the success of a tournament. They schedule ticket-takers, concessions workers and the press box crew (announcer, scorekeeper, pitch-counter). We are fortunate that Scott Nulph, KBMW radio, will broadcast the games.
The parks maintenance staff are the groundskeepers between every game. The infield will be dragged, batters boxes and foul lines chalked, pitchers mounds and batters boxes carefully raked and leveled and the AgriLime will be watered down.
We hope the infield watering won’t be naturally by thunderstorms as we are bracing for possible inclement weather. That certainly complicates things with much more groundskeeping, delays and communication.
When company comes to town, there are efforts to have the fields in tip-top condition so there is edging, weeding, painting and cleaning to provide a topnotch facility. Safety is always a high consideration.
We are fortunate this year that Tim Breuer, a Wahpeton native and University of North Dakota student is interning, serving as Tournament Manager and helping with all the details.
About 30 teams will compete in the State Softball Tournament on August 3-4. Local businesses will benefit from hundreds of people associated with the teams visiting the Twin Towns. Many players will bring families so they can visit Chahinkapa Zoo between games.
Softball brings in new players like Umpire-in-Chief Lyle Rader and some of the baseball workers like groundskeeper Chad Affield. The weekend is intense with four fields being used all day and scheduled by the hour. When there are short games, the opportunity is seized to get the field ready for the next game.
We wish all the baseball and softball teams the best of luck and are happy to host you. Have a great time in the Twin Towns!
