The Energizer Bunny keeps going and going and going. It has stood for long-lasting power and an unstoppable will to keep going and going.
It is interesting the Energizer Bunny is an iconic cottontail related to our local critters who dine on our flowers and vegetables. They never seem to stop, either!
Well, we have our own versions of the Energizer Bunny, who in addition to the going part, keep doing and doing and doing.
Over the last couple weeks, we observe Jim Sturdevant continuing to volunteer as the fifth and sixth grade tackle football equipment manager. He started this program nearly 40 years ago.
Jim maintains the equipment year-round, makes an annual significant financial gift and takes much time to properly fit each player. He is a positive-minded person who shows 79-year-olds are the new 59-year-olds.
Seniors who stay active remain healthy. It is commendable for people in their retirement years to use their God-given gifts to help others. It sometimes seems wasteful when people have accumulated knowledge, wisdom and experience over their lifetimes and fail to use it when so many people could benefit. We are grateful to folks like Jim who keep giving.
Janet Gagelin is another Wahpeton icon. This writer knows the danger of guessing ladies’ ages so let’s just say Gage has been retired for a few years.
Whether it is history, walks, writing cemetery books or volunteering at youth sports tournaments, she is the epitome of dependability.
When the Wahpeton 14 Year-Old Babe Ruth Baseball team advanced to the state championship game at John Randall Field, we were short ticket-takers because of course supportive parents wanted to cheer their boys on during the game.
A phone call to Gage quickly resulted in a “sure, I’ll get there as quick as I can.” There would be a little delay because she was voluntarily trimming shrubs and trees at Fairview Cemetery. This was after she volunteered to operate the video system at the morning service at Immanuel Lutheran Church so people relegated to their rooms could watch and practice faith on cable TV.
Janet is also a walking ad for the importance of staying physically fit for an active healthy lifestyle over one’s lifetime. It is not enough for her to play pickleball but she also takes time to coach and mentor other pickleball players, a fast growing sport, especially for elders.
Roger Jensen is another senior who doesn’t act his age. Roger’s youthful years included teaching NDSCS Architectural Drafting students not only their soon-to-be profession but immersing them in community life. We have hundreds of blueprints from creative students who gave us new ideas for picnic shelters, zoo facilities, outdoor recreation areas and much more.
Roger is well known for orchestrating the Red Door Art Gallery and incorporated NDSCS Building Technology students under Bryan Wolfgram for a long-lasting community service project. Roger has taken a liking to the Sculpture Park designed by Mike Allmendinger and is responsible for many of the sculptures, even designing the Fritz Scholder sculpture.
People who have special skills and share their creativity with others live a fulfilling life, following the creed of leaving our world better than you found it.
Roger is very passionate about lots of things that make our cities great and we are grateful for his persistence to paint Wahpper, the world’s largest catfish in a natural way.
Greatness is judged by service. Jim, Janet and Roger have committed themselves to a giving lifestyle that benefits many others. They are outstanding role models for the throngs of Baby Boomers catching up to them. And the Energizer Bunny beats his drum in appreciation!
