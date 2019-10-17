Catfishing remains a popular outdoor recreation activity in the Wahpeton-Breckenridge area where the great Red River of the North forms.
Those of us who grew up along the Red River were known as River Rats. Growing up a half mile from the Red River, we walked to the Brushvale Bridge on a gravel road or along a quarter-section fence line.
We sold frogs for 50 cents a dozen to Missouri, Iowa and Kansas fishermen. North Dakota was their destination vacation every year and still is for some. Catfish are a valuable resource. At one time there was no limit and coolers were filled. Tourism, including fishing, hunting and outdoor recreation is North Dakota’s No. 3 industry behind agriculture and energy.
Statistics have always been loved and there is a record of every fish caught. I first fished in 1968 as a 12 year-old. After all, Mom and Dad had to get seven kids born in nine years out of diapers first. We fished on the Red River near father Herman’s home farm between Brushvale and Kent where Grandpa had a fish trap tied on to a tree.
My first catfish was caught in 1970. In 1971, a story summarized each species caught during the year. It is a poor boy’s version of Mark Twain’s writing about Tom Sawyer. Some excerpts follow:
• The catfish is a familiar fish to many young anglers, largely because it is easy to catch. It will bite almost any bait from a piece of red string to a worm.
• There are two theories as to how the catfish got its name. One is that the buzzing or croaking which a catfish makes when caught suggested a cat’s purring; the other is that the long barbells, or feelers, about the fish’s mouth were thought to resemble a cat’s whiskers.
• An excellent hotspot is north of the Brushvale bridge, on the North Dakota side just north of McKibben’s barn on a tree.
• The time of the year affects the channel catfish’s attitude; in the fall, they swallow the bait completely.
Priceless, at least to the writer!
Red River fishing development has always been important to the Park Board. Scenic Volunteer Park welcomes visitors at the confluence of Ottertail and Bois de Sioux Rivers. Facilities include the Kidder Recreation Area, four fishing piers, a boat landing and a fish cleaning station. Funding comes from ND Game & Fish (75 percent) and the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club (25 percent).
The Dick Bell Catfish Tournament is held on the first June Saturday during Blue Goose Days. Cut goldeye is the most popular bait.
Brad Dokken, Grand Forks Herald, wrote, “this might be a small town with a limited budget, but the Kidder Recreation Area here is a classic example of what can happen when a community embraces its river’s potential for outdoor fun. Wahpeton has created a recreation area that would be the envy not only of communities along the Red but anywhere. It’s proof that vision can become a reality.”
North Wahpeton was the second low-head dam to be retrofitted to eliminate dangerous undertow and allow aquatic migration. Catfish swim upstream to tributaries and backwaters to spawn. They are smaller sized around here while avid local catfishermen like Steve Mortenson drive to the Drayton Dam near Canada and routinely catches 20-pound catfish on suckers in the spring and frogs in the fall.
Now we’re dealing with zebra mussels, an invasive species that affect the aquatic chain of life, eating invertebrates that minnows eat. They attach themselves to fishing piers, bridges, rocks and clams.
The River Keepers have published helpful water trail maps of the Red and Ottertail Rivers. Canoes and kayaks can be rented.
Wahpper, the World’s Largest Catfish at 40-feet long and 8-feet high was dedicated on Aug. 23, 1997 and welcomes visitors to the Kidder Recreation Area. Many tourists pull off highways to drive to Wahpeton and take a picture of this gray whiskered monstrosity.
If you get a chance to order catfish off a restaurant menu, try this delicious white-fleshed fish. You will know why Midwest and southern fishermen have made our area their favorite landing place!
