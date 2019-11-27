The Wahpeton-Breckenridge Just For Kix has expanded to Wyndmere, North Dakota. We are excited to offer dance classes for preschool through fifth graders. After a lot of planning to make it happen, we currently have 22 dancers between the two classes offered. It has been so much fun getting to know the dancers and watching them work hard every week.
Just for Kix also now offers an adult class, with dancers known as the Lady Kix. Right now we have 20 ladies who are practicing and will be dancing in our Holiday Show on Sunday, Dec. 8. They’ve been working hard and learning lots. Most have kids that dance with us so we already knew them, but it’s been a great experience and fun getting to know them better.
We plan to hold classes again in the spring and learn a routine that goes with our ‘50s show theme.
