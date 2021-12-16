Wahpeton, Breckenridge natives receive Home Builders Care scholarships

The full group of Home Builders Care scholarship recipients. 

 Submitted

FARGO, N.D. — Home Builders Care of Fargo-Moorhead Foundation, the charitable organization of the Home Builders Association of Fargo-Moorhead, is happy to announce this year’s scholarship recipients.

Twelve students were honored at a scholarship reception at the HBA of F-M in November, including Breckenridge, Minnesota, native, Reese Pederson, and Wahpeton, North Dakota, native, Emily DeVries. Pederson was awarded a $750 scholarship to continue his education at North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS). DeVries was awarded a $1,000 scholarship to continue her education at North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS).

Pederson is a first-year student working towards a degree in architecture technology. His passion for the residential construction industry comes from computer software that he used to build/design a virtual house. After graduation Pederson’s long-term goal is to open his own architectural firm after gaining experience with a local firm.

DeVries is in her second year in the architectural drafting and estimating technology program. In the past, she interned with A+A Home Designs in Fairmount, N.D. After graduation, DeVries intends to work in the residential construction industry performing home design.

Post-secondary students that are members of a National Association of Home Builders-affiliated Student Chapter and attending Minnesota State Community and Technical College, NDSCS, Minnesota State University Moorhead or North Dakota State University were eligible to apply for scholarships. High school students interested in attending a construction program at M-State or NDSCS are encouraged to apply for scholarships in January.

More about Home Builders Care

Home Builders Care of Fargo-Moorhead Foundation impacts our community through building projects, empowering students and shaping the future workforce. Founded in 1993, it is the Home Builders Association of F-M’s charitable organization. For more details, visit www.hbcfm.com.

More about Home Builders Association

The HBA of F-M nurtures a thriving, innovative and diverse housing industry in our community. It is a non-profit trade Association of over 750 members that has been in existence since 1956. Its public events include the Red River Valley Home & Garden Show, Spring Parade of Homes, Fall Parade of Homes, Downtown Living Tour and Remodeled Home Tour. For more details, visit www.hbafm.com.

