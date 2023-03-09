Wahpeton Breckenridge Rotary Club celebrates January Students of the Month

From top left: Addison Gerdon - Wahpeton High School, Belle Garner - Fairmount High School, Breanna Metcalf - Wyndmere High School, Graci Offner - Hankinson High School and Jana Kaczynski - Lidgerwood High School. 

From bottom left: Levi Ulven - Richland 44 High School, McKenna Roberts - Breckenridge High School, Nicholas Langenwalter - Wahpeton High School, Sidney Gilbertson - Wahpeton High School and Sierra Stillwell - Breckenridge High School

 Submitted

Wahpeton Breckenridge Rotary Club has celebrated the January Students of the Month. They are: McKenna Roberts and Sierra Stillwell, Breckenridge High School; Belle Gardener, Fairmount Public School; Graci Offner, Hankinson Public School; Jana Kaczynski, Lidgerwood Public School; Levi Ulven, Richland 44; Nicholas Langenwalter, Sidney Gilbertson and Addison Gerdon, Wahpeton High School; and Brenna Metcalf, Wyndmere Public School.

The parents of McKenna Roberts are Sara and Max Roberts. Her awards and accomplishments include going to Tampa, Florida, for the Outback Bowl, achieving Student of Excellence twice throughout her freshman and sophomore years. Her activities include Just for Kix dance, DECA, band, and mathletes.



Tags