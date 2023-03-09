Wahpeton Breckenridge Rotary Club celebrates January Students of the Month

From top left: Addison Gerdon - Wahpeton High School, Belle Garner - Fairmount High School, Breanna Metcalf - Wyndmere High School, Graci Offner - Hankinson High School and Jana Kaczynski - Lidgerwood High School.
From bottom left: Levi Ulven - Richland 44 High School, McKenna Roberts - Breckenridge High School, Nicholas Langenwalter - Wahpeton High School, Sidney Gilbertson - Wahpeton High School and Sierra Stillwell - Breckenridge High School
Wahpeton Breckenridge Rotary Club has celebrated the January Students of the Month. They are: McKenna Roberts and Sierra Stillwell, Breckenridge High School; Belle Gardener, Fairmount Public School; Graci Offner, Hankinson Public School; Jana Kaczynski, Lidgerwood Public School; Levi Ulven, Richland 44; Nicholas Langenwalter, Sidney Gilbertson and Addison Gerdon, Wahpeton High School; and Brenna Metcalf, Wyndmere Public School.
The parents of McKenna Roberts are Sara and Max Roberts. Her awards and accomplishments include going to Tampa, Florida, for the Outback Bowl, achieving Student of Excellence twice throughout her freshman and sophomore years. Her activities include Just for Kix dance, DECA, band, and mathletes.
Her future plans are to attend college, either University of Minnesota or University of Tampa, to pursue orthodontics.
The parents of Sierra Stillwell are Romalea Stillwell. Her awards and accomplishments include being voted class president, on the A Honor Roll, Student of Excellence, second place in Section 6A for One Act Play 2022, superior ratings in solo and ensemble band contest 2022 for concert band, jazz band and clarinet choir, online and in-person PSEO Student at M State.
The activities she’s involved in include Just for Kix dance, volleyball, student manager, band, jazz band, fall play, one-act play, mathletes, Knowledge Bowl, student council. Her future plans are to attend college to pursue either architectural design or the medical field.
The parents of Belle Garner are Ernest and Layne Garner. Her awards and accomplishments include A Honor Roll, National Honor Society, class officer, blue belt in tae kwon do, took second in academic olympics at state, CPR/AED certified. The activities she’s involved in include band, student council, tae kwon do, yearbook, drama, and academic olympic team. Her future plans are to attend University of North Dakota, undecided on major.
The parent of Gracie Offner is Danielle Lehmann. Graci’s awards and accomplishments include competing and starring at state music competition. Her activities include softball, band, choir, yearbook and track. Her future plans are to attend North Dakota State College of Science to become a dental assistant.
The parents of Jana Kaczynski are Ryan and Shannon Kaczynski. Her awards and accomplishments include A Honor Roll, ninth place at state 3D archery 2022, many placements in local archery tournaments in top 5, class treasurer, FFA treasurer, student council secretary and treasurer, multiple FFA awards in ENR and nursery/landscaping, parliamentary procedure awards. Her activities include volleyball, archery, girls basketball statistician, FFA, student council.
Her future plans are to attend a four-year university with an undecided major.
The parents of Levi Ulven are Kati and Chad Ulven. His awards and accomplishments are A Honor Roll, North Dakota Honor Society, FFA presentation gold ribbon, FFA officer selection committee. His activities include basketball, football, golf, student council, FFA, Close Up, Christian Colts, and Knowledge Bowl. His future plans are to attend North Dakota State University to study engineering then pursue law school.
The parents of Nicholas Langenwalter are Dean and Renee Langenwalter. His awards and accomplishments include A Honor Roll, AP exams, Student of the Month, All EDC football H.M., and varsity sports. His activities include football, baseball, basketball, band and DECA. His future plans are to attend NDSU or NDSC with an undecided major.
The parents of Sidney Gilbertson are Larissa and Clint Gilbertson. Her awards and accomplishments include Rotary Youth Leadership Award, and A Honor Roll. Her activities include cheer, gymnastics and band. Her future plans are to attend VCSU to study elementary education.
The parents of Addison Gerdon are Sara Swenson and Craig Swenson. Her awards and accomplishments include HOBY award, A Honor Roll, AP and dual credit classes. Her activities include volleyball, track, J.O volleyball, church teacher, aspiring entrepreneur (CEO class), DECA, HOBY, student rep for the committee of business. Her future plans are to attend NDSCS then continue at a university to pursue marketing.
The parents of Brenna Metcalf are Joe and Jessica Metcalf. Her awards and accomplishments include A Honor Roll. her activities include volleyball, track, student council, student mentor, Day of Caring, FFA. Her future plans are to attend college to pursue business.