The Wahpeton Breckenridge Rotary Club has contributed $1,500 to PolioPlus, a program began by Rotary International to eradicate polio. The Global Polio Eradication Initiative, which includes PolioPlus, will be offering its tools, workforce and extensive surveillance network to support countries as they respond to COVID-19. All funds donated to PolioPlus are matched 2 to 1 by our partner of over 10 years, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. With over 2.5 billion children vaccinated, polio has very nearly been eradicated worldwide.
The COVID-19 pandemic response requires a similar worldwide solidarity and urgent global effort. We are proud that in the ever -connected world of global health, the polio infrastructure that Rotarians have helped build is already being used to address — and stop the spread of — the new coronavirus. We are thankful to all front-line workers going above and beyond during this time and are confident that Rotary support will help alleviate some strains on workforce and equipment.
“We are proud to provide support to the Covid-19 fight worldwide, we are all in this together,” said Shawn Longhenry, president of Wahpeton Breckenridge Rotary Club.
We look forward to the day when we can reflect on this time of global cooperation as a turning point in our mission to fight disease and improve the quality of life of people worldwide, he added.
It is imperative that we remain committed to our work eradicating polio. Learn more about how our work fighting polio is supporting the COVID-19 response and consider making a contribution to PolioPlus.
More about Rotary
Rotary unites people from all continents and cultures who take action to deliver real, long-term solutions to our world’s most persistent issues. Together, we apply our professional experience and personal commitment to find new and effective ways to enhance health, stability, and prosperity across the globe.
If you would like more information on this or any Wahpeton Breckenridge Rotary initiative, please call Carter Pedersen at 701-789-1763, or email carter.pedersen@wccobelt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.