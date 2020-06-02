Wahpeton Elementary continues Reading Month

Reading is a lifetime activity, as fourth graders at Wahpeton Elementary know. Educators are encouraging reading 20 minutes per day this summer.

 Photos Submitted

The Wahpeton Elementary Reading Committee would like to announce the extension of celebrating “Reading Month” throughout the summer.

Due to COVID-19, the committee had to suspend the awesome “Camp Out with a Good Book” theme in March along with all of the activities and prizes. Therefore, at this time, the committee would like to announce further opportunities to celebrate reading this summer.

We are encouraging everyone to continue to read for 20 minutes per day. We would love to see you post photos on our Wahpeton Elementary Facebook page showing the fun and unique places you are reading during the summer. We will be sending out some of the great prizes that we had at our “fishing pond” activity during the school year.

We all know that reading is a lifetime activity and not limited to one month of enjoyment. We want to give a big shout-out for all the wonderful community support during this event and would personally like to take this opportunity to thank the following businesses for their generous donations:

Thank you to Cinema 6, McDonald’s, Terrace Lanes, Walmart, Econofoods, Fryn’ Pan, Wahpeton Parks and Recreation, Taco John’s, Subway, Burger King, North Dakota State College of Science Athletics, Wahpeton Public Schools Athletics, Dairy Queen, Chahinkapa Zoo, Wahpeton Elementary Student Council and Simonson Station Store.

Tags

Load comments