Wahpeton Elementary continues Reading Month

The Wahpeton Elementary Reading Committee would like to announce the extension of celebrating “Reading Month” throughout the summer.
Due to COVID-19, the committee had to suspend the awesome “Camp Out with a Good Book” theme in March along with all of the activities and prizes. Therefore, at this time, the committee would like to announce further opportunities to celebrate reading this summer.
We are encouraging everyone to continue to read for 20 minutes per day. We would love to see you post photos on our Wahpeton Elementary Facebook page showing the fun and unique places you are reading during the summer. We will be sending out some of the great prizes that we had at our “fishing pond” activity during the school year.
We all know that reading is a lifetime activity and not limited to one month of enjoyment. We want to give a big shout-out for all the wonderful community support during this event and would personally like to take this opportunity to thank the following businesses for their generous donations:
Thank you to Cinema 6, McDonald’s, Terrace Lanes, Walmart, Econofoods, Fryn’ Pan, Wahpeton Parks and Recreation, Taco John’s, Subway, Burger King, North Dakota State College of Science Athletics, Wahpeton Public Schools Athletics, Dairy Queen, Chahinkapa Zoo, Wahpeton Elementary Student Council and Simonson Station Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.