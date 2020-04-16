Wahpeton Elementary School has named its SOARing students for the week. They are Dawson Miller (third grade), Marley Mumm (fifth grade), Maci Fenske (fourth grade), Mason Bird (second grade), and Aurora LaTraille (first grade). These SOARing students show great kindness.
