Wahpeton Elementary School raised $3,414.81 for Coins For Wishes, the most the school has raised over its five years of participation.
In 2020 the school raised $972.02, just shy of its $1,000 goal, Daily News previously reported.
Coins for Wishes is a fundraiser for North Dakota Make-a-Wish. The fundraiser started after Christmas break and last Friday, Jan. 22, Adonica Good’s fourth grade class was celebrated for raising the most money, a total of $622.73.
The class was visited by Make-a-Wish volunteers Amy Cookman, Kaycee Fuder and Diana Hermes. The volunteers answered questions, told the students about Make-a-Wish’s mission and rewarded them with ice cream sandwiches.
Tom and Cindy Braton, grandparents of fourth grade student Bently Biel, donated $20 for the ice cream sandwiches.
Students were encouraged to help bring in any donation they could whether it was coins found under couch cushions or some help from their parents.
Second grade student Aurora LaTraille received a card and a $10 Burger King gift card from Make-a-Wish volunteers for making a hot chocolate and lemonade stand that raised $204 for Coin For Wishes.
Taryn Donnelly’s first grade class raised the second most with $584.51 and Danae Riley’s fourth grade class raised the third most with $322.52.
The local Make a Wish chapter grants several wishes a year depending on the need. An average wish costs approximately $10,000, Fuder said.
