Wahpeton Elementary students shop at ‘Husky Store’

Roseanne Lysne assists Katrina Benedict, Wahpeton Elementary School, with wrapping a present from the ‘Husky Store.’

The third annual “Husky Store,” offered to Wahpeton Elementary School students earlier in December, was a success. During the holiday season, counselor Julie Carlson said, students received “Husky Bucks” rather than greatness cards from staff.

“Staff recognized students displaying positive behavior, such as being respectful, responsible, kind and helpful,” Carlson said. “On Dec. 17-18, we had our store in the extra fourth grade classroom.”

Fifth graders Jazzy Arenstein and Josiah Taylor were among the shoppers. Arenstein received bucks for being kind, saying thank you and please, as well as helping others. Taylor was rewarded for staying on task and being focused. Both shopped for loved ones and were impressed by the selection.

“The store was made possible through donations from our staff,” Carlson said. “Their generosity is overwhelming.”

In addition to elementary students, the store included generous high schoolers, who volunteered as “clerks” and “wrappers.”

Adonica Good, who teaches fourth grade, said she loved watching the students shop.

“This store gives kids the opportunity to shop, learn about budgeting and see that positive outcomes come from positive behavior,” Good said.

