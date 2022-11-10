Wahpeton FFA attends national convention

The trio of Alaina LaJesse, Gina Quamme and Marisa Mumm, Wahpeton FFA, seen at the recent 95th National FFA Convention.

 Photos Submitted

The Wahpeton FFA Chapter attended National FFA Convention October 25-29 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Over 69,000 members, advisors, guests, supporters, and industry representatives attended the 95th National FFA Convention.

While at convention, members also attended leadership workshops, sessions, and networked with colleges and businesses at the expo. Below are the results from the chapter’s time at the convention.

Marisa Mumm placed second at the national convention in the agriscience fair. Her project was in the plant science category.
Alaina LaJesse and Gina Quamme accepted the 3-Star Chapter award on behalf of Wahpeton FFA at the National FFA Convention. This is the highest award a chapter can receive.
Wahpeton FFA was a premier chapter finalist in the area of building communities. This was based on the chapter’s National Chapter application.


