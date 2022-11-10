Wahpeton FFA attends national convention

The Wahpeton FFA Chapter attended National FFA Convention October 25-29 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Over 69,000 members, advisors, guests, supporters, and industry representatives attended the 95th National FFA Convention.
While at convention, members also attended leadership workshops, sessions, and networked with colleges and businesses at the expo. Below are the results from the chapter’s time at the convention.
Marisa Mumm placed second at the national convention in the agriscience fair. Her project was in the plant science category. For her agriscience fair project, Mumm tested the effects of light on the preservation of geraniums over the winter. She conducted research, wrote a research paper, created a presentation display and presented to judges at North Dakota’s state FFA convention in June.
Mumm received first place at the state convention and advanced to the national convention. She then submitted her paper and qualified for the national convention. In September she interviewed over Zoom with a panel of judges and found out she was second place on stage at the National FFA Convention.
Alaina LaJesse and Gina Quamme accepted the 3-Star Chapter award on behalf of Wahpeton FFA at the National FFA Convention. This is the highest award a chapter can receive and is based on all of the activities the chapter does throughout the year and how they are documented through a rigorous application process. This award is a direct representation of Wahpeton FFA’s outstanding officer team and members.
Wahpeton FFA was a premier chapter finalist in the area of building communities. This was based on the chapter’s National Chapter application. Wahpeton FFA was selected because one of its activities was marked as innovative. The chapter was one of 10 finalists that were chosen. LaJesse and Quamme interviewed over Zoom in September and were recognized at National FFA Convention on stage for their hard work. This is an incredible accomplishment for the chapter.