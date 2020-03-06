The outstanding Wahpeton Special Olympics basketball team placed third in Division 2 at the State Tournament in Minot. Fifty teams from 13 North Dakota cities competed.
2020 marks the 38th year the state tournament has been offered in Minot. Wahpeton has been there all along, even the previous year in 1982 when it was held in Rugby.
Minot does a fantastic job and facilities are topnotch at the Minot State University Dome and next door Bishop Ryan School, site of our games. Great meals, friends from opposing teams, a dance and overnight hotel stay make it a memorable weekend.
We were proud that local athlete Mel Moran, SOND Female Athlete of the Year led the Athlete’s Oath during Opening Ceremonies. Special Olympics often offer awesome opportunities like public speaking, a great experience.
Ironically, the same teams the Gators beat to win the District Tournament – Valley City and Jamestown, were the same two teams defeated at the State Tournament, including 29-12 over the Valley City Bridgesters in the first game and Jamestown Wildcats 13-10 in a defensive third place game. Sandwiched in-between was a semi-final game loss 20-15 to the Devils Lake Bears.
All of our players were phenomenal. Defense is one of the hallmarks of Coach Troy Vosberg that keeps the team in every game. One year, a Dickinson coach commented that it was like playing against a bunch of gladiators. Every move to the basket and shot were contested. Our players learned the importance of working hard that carries over to many life lessons.
Sherri Dryburgh assisted Troy during weekly January-February practices and we were fortunate to benefit from her basketball expertise and coaching skills. She taught our players how to screen that was our biggest improvement over last season.
Brian Alberts is our tallest player and was a defensive presence. When he held his hands high in our 2-1-2 zone defense, it changed many shots by opposing players. Brian took away lots of easy shots in the paint.
Sandra Baker has become more aggressive and hustled to a few loose balls. She has a graceful ballet gait and has learned basketball is best played ‘tomboy style.’
David Campbell made the All-Tournament team and the smooth left-hander led our team in scoring, including 35 of 62 total points. We are ecstatic that David has bounced back from cancer and even made a three-pointer. Coaches and referees vote for the All-Tournament team.
Robert Jans did a great all-around job. He is a solid presence around the hoop and likes to dribble the ball up-court. Robert was likely the tallest point guard in the tournament. He took his time and made several close-in bunnies, learning from previous games.
Mel Moran does a fantastic job guarding opponents closely and takes them out of their game. We previously nicknamed Mel ‘Animal’ for her defensive ferocity but now her mantra is ‘Penguin.’ We will eventually figure out its analogy to basketball.
Jarrell Morsette is the Gators’ best rebounder. He is very strong and nobody will wrestle the ball from him once his hands are on it. Jarrell leaves it all on the court.
Jason “Jet” Palmer is another southpaw who speeds past opponents on solo fast breaks. It was fun to watch him play against his brother Dale ‘Rocket’ Palmer from Mandan during our opening divisioning game. Just another example of all the fun we have!
It is a good time to celebrate Special Olympics. This week is known as “Spread the Word to End the Word.” Inclusion is a global campaign working towards inclusion for all people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It started as a campaign to encourage people to pledge to stop using the word “retard” but goals and scope have expanded. Indeed, the R-word should be all about “respect.”
Now is the time to foster empathy, acceptance, dignity and shared experiences that include all people. Our actions can make the world a welcoming place for all, regardless of any disability or other factor.
Approximately 1,600 Special Olympics athletes will compete in 15 North Dakota sports this year. We are proud that seven of them are Wahpeton basketball players.
