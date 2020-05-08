Wahpeton High School is proud to announce that 11 new members have been elected by the Faculty Council to the 2020 Class of North Dakota Honor Society.
The ceremony that was scheduled for March could not be held. The new members of North Dakota Honor Society from W.H.S. include Katrina Bajumpaa, Jared Bartels, Lexie Carlson, Elliana Dodge, Isaac Getz, Alexis Hendrickson, Jordyn Kahler, Bree Pedersen, Samantha Pithey, Erica Plummer and Thomas Withuski.
These students will receive certificates, pins and Honor Stoles to wear at Graduation. W.H.S. Principal is Mr. Ned Clooten and Honor Society Advisor is Mr. Noel Eckroth.
