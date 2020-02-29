The Wahpeton Middle School eighth grade choir was selected via a recorded audition to perform at the North Dakota American Choir Directors Association annual showcase concert on Friday, Feb. 7 in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
The showcase concert occurs in conjunction with the NDACDA’s annual conference with choir directors from schools and universities across the state in attendance. The purpose of the showcase concert is to highlight the outstanding choral programs at multiple levels in the state of North Dakota. Wahpeton’s eighth grade choir was the only non-auditioned choir selected to perform at this year’s event.
The eighth grade choir had the privilege of sharing the stage with Red River High School’s concert choir, the NDSU Madrigal Singers and three separate NDACDA honor choirs. The Wahpeton Middle School eighth grade choir is directed by Jessica Stoppleworth.
Congratulations go out to Wahpeton Middle School seventh grader Kylee Hansey for her participation in the NDACDA honor choir event held Feb. 7-8. She was selected via a recorded audition which included a prepared solo and an a capella rendition of “My Country ‘Tis of Thee.”
This honor choir is open to students grades 7-9 from class A and B schools across the entire state. This year over 700 auditions were submitted with only 220 students being chosen, making it the most selective junior high honor choir in ND. Not pictured: alternates Jocelyn Riebe (grade 8) and Jaxon Hill (grade 7).
