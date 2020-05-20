Congratulations to the Wahpeton Middle School Leaders of the Pack for April 2020. Leaders of the Pack are chosen because they demonstrate the following characteristics: Rigor, Relationships, Responsibility, and Respect. These students go above and beyond to help make our school a great place to learn.

April Leaders of the Pack are:

6th Grade — Olivia Litchfield, Brandon Rick, Luke Craig

7th Grade — Kaylee Everett, Bjorn Kubela, Serenity Sargent

8th Grade — Jocelyn Riebe, Austin Kroll, Kenna Remily

