Congratulations to the Wahpeton Middle School Leaders of the Pack for April 2020. Leaders of the Pack are chosen because they demonstrate the following characteristics: Rigor, Relationships, Responsibility, and Respect. These students go above and beyond to help make our school a great place to learn.
April Leaders of the Pack are:
6th Grade — Olivia Litchfield, Brandon Rick, Luke Craig
7th Grade — Kaylee Everett, Bjorn Kubela, Serenity Sargent
8th Grade — Jocelyn Riebe, Austin Kroll, Kenna Remily
