Wahpeton Middle School's March Leaders of the Pack

Jaxon Hill

Congratulations to the Wahpeton Middle School Leaders of the Pack for March 2020. Leaders of the Pack are chosen because they demonstrate the following characteristics: Rigor, Relationships, Responsibility, and Respect. These students go above and beyond to help make our school a great place to learn. The Leaders of the Pack are Cora Erickson, Zahkia Wold, Hailey Carlson, Lataya Lunneborg, Jaxon Hill, Olivia Hansen, Jace Johanson, Aleyah Klein and Austin Luna.

