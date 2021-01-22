The Mobile Food Pantry will be set up in parking lot S9 on 14th Avenue North, next to the Blikre Activities Center at the NDSCS campus in Wahpeton, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. The event is put on by Great Plains Food Bank.
The Mobile Food Pantry is open to anyone in need of food assistance from any community. This will be a drive through distribution and clients are asked to stay in their vehicles at all times. A short intake form will be completed onsite and clients are encouraged to wear masks while interacting with staff and volunteers.
We need 20 volunteers for this distribution! Volunteers are CRITICAL right now – we need you! This is a safe, family friendly volunteer opportunity. Call or text Anna to sign up at 701-361-1004. Volunteers will be asked to sanitize, wear masks, and follow social distancing guidelines.
In the event of inclement weather, we may have to cancel Mobiles or Pop Ups with little notice for the safety of our staff and neighbors. Please check Great Plains Food Bank’s Facebook, Twitter and website for the latest updates.
