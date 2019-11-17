FARGO—Home Builders Care of Fargo-Moorhead Foundation, the charitable organization of the Home Builders Association of Fargo-Moorhead, is happy to announce this year’s scholarship recipients.
Sixteen students were honored at the HBA of F-M Awards Gala and Annual Meeting in October, including Wahpeton, North Dakota, native Tracer Bowar. Bowar was awarded a scholarship of $1,250 to continue his education at North Dakota State University (NDSU) in Fargo.
Bowar is a senior at NDSU. Upon graduation, he hopes to be employed by a general contractor or engineering/consulting firm, dealing closely with residential construction.
Bowar focuses on school during the academic year and is engaged in internships and working in construction labor in the summer.
He is in his fourth year with the National Association of Home Builders’ Student Chapter at NDSU and is excited to get started on his third term as president.
Post-secondary students that are members of an NAHB-affiliated Student Chapter and attending Minnesota State Community and Technical College, North Dakota State College Science, Minnesota State University Moorhead or NDSU were eligible to apply for scholarships.
High school students interested in attending a construction program at M-State or NDSCS are encouraged to apply for scholarships in January.
More about Home Builders Care: Home Builders Care of Fargo-Moorhead Foundation impacts our community through building projects, empowering students and shaping the future workforce.
Founded in 1993, it is the Home Builders Association of F-M’s charitable organization. For more details, visit www.hbcfm.com.
More about Home Builders Association: The HBA of F-M nurtures a thriving, innovative and diverse housing industry in our community.
It is a non-profit trade Association of 900 members that has been in existence since 1956.
Its public events include the Red River Valley Home & Garden Show, Spring Parade of Homes, Fall Parade of Homes and Remodeled Home Tour.
For more details, visit www.hbafm.com.
