Three Wahpeton Park Board Commissioner positions are up for election on the June 14 city ballot. Public service is among the most noble endeavors.
The terms of Joe Schreiner, Deb Tobias and Brian Watson are expiring. There are no term limits. All three have done a fine, professional job.
Time is fast approaching to run for election. To get on the ballot, candidates need to gather 121 signatures or pay a $50 filing fee by April 11. Getting signatures provides an opportunity to visit with citizens and gather helpful input.
Public parks and recreation has a rich history, starting with the country’s first public park — Central Park in New York City in 1857. Chahinkapa Park got a later start in 1933 and does the same great things.
The National Recreation and Park Association started in 1906. It was good fortune to attend a couple national conferences when held in Minneapolis.
The Wahpeton Park Board dates back to 1954. It was chaired by Robert Hughes, who donated land for Chahinkapa Park, Bois de Sioux Golf Course and Richland County Historical Museum. What an incredible leader he would have been to meet!
The North Dakota Recreation and Park Association was established in 1974. Wahpeton Park Superintendent Wendell Langendorfer played a key role. For many years previous to that, he and other park superintendents met at ND League of Cities meetings.
North Dakota and Illinois are two states with independently elected park boards. It has worked well in Wahpeton with considerable support from the city of Wahpeton and its resources, including payroll, state aid sales tax, capital improvement grants and CVB funding.
The park board meets 12 times a year at 5:15 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. Committees include Recreation, Park Maintenance/ Planning, Finance Personnel and Swim Pool. A good rule of thumb is attending at least two-thirds of regularly scheduled meetings. If you are unable to make that many, your time availability probably isn’t enough. Nowadays, remote attendance is a helpful opportunity,
Park facilities include the parks – Chahinkapa, Kidder Recreation Area, Airport Park and four west-side mini-parks. Trails follow the rivers. The park board manages the Wahpeton Community Center. There are management contracts with the Chahinkapa Zoo Association (zoo) and Head of the Red Youth Activities Association (Stern Arena).
Recreation programs include baseball, basketball, softball, tennis, soccer, Playpark, football, track-field, tennis, volleyball and open gym. We are fortunate that special interest organizations offer hockey, gymnastics, wrestling, archery, ice skating, volleyball and trap shooting.
A park board commissioner should be a lifelong learner. There are many opportunities – magazines, books, webinars and conferences.
Park board commissioners should show up. The best way to learn about facilities and programs is to visit them or attend special events. Be open-minded and visit with citizens. We all have areas of interest. It is a juggling position, trying to satisfy a diversity of interests.
Funding comes from multiple sources and the whole parks-recreation team is needed. Park board commissioners are responsible for administration, not day-to-day business. They supervise the parks-recreation director, not staff. Everybody understands the challenges with any profession when the chain-of-command is disrupted.
Parks and recreation plays a major role with public infrastructure and the quality of lives of our citizens. COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of public parks, green space, public health and dual physical / mental health opportunities.
There are many exciting, future and visionary ideas to whet your involvement. A Recreation Center, zoo projects, trail expansion, Airport Park projects, public art, urban forestry, playground updates, splash pad and new green space are among hundreds of possible plans.
Consider giving back and making a difference by serving as a park board Commissioner. Whenever you can make life better for somebody else, it is a good thing.
Wayne Beyer is director of Wahpeton Parks & Recreation.
