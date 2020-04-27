• Trails, shoreline fishing and park green space are open with physical distance guidelines. Garden plots will be tilled and can be rented.
• The Community Center, picnic shelters and playground equipment are closed through at least April 30.
• Hunter education classes will not be held and can be done on-line through the North Dakota Game and Fish Department web site.
