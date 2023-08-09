WAHPETON — Focusing on literacy development, the Wahpeton Public School District recently established the Wahpeton Literacy Coalition (WLC), a collaborative initiative designed to empower the Wahpeton community to champion literacy in children and young adults through education and engagement.
The WLC is a result of the North Dakota Comprehensive Literacy State Development Grant (CLSD), which awarded Wahpeton Public School District $1.5 million over a five-year period (2020-2025) to improve children’s literacy skills from birth through grade 12.
Briley Speich, WPS Birth-Grade 5 instructional coach and grant co-lead, said the first three years of the grant were focused on professional development for staff and the district’s approach to teaching reading and literacy.
“Now, with those plans and goals implemented,” Speich said, “the next step moving into the fourth year of the grant is to continue this literacy growth outside the school building, involving families and the entire community.”
“Family engagement is one of the main components of the grant,” said Kristi Mahrer, WPS 6-12 instructional coach and grant co-lead. “We’ve been researching ways to engage families and felt the best way to do this was through a literacy coalition. We needed a comprehensive approach with stakeholders from across all age bands from birth through grade 12.”
The Wahpeton Literacy Coalition consists of an 11-person team, representing various areas of expertise. The members for the 2023-24 academic year are as follows:
• Kristi Maas – Early Learning
• Chandra Muller – Zimmerman Elementary School
• Elizabeth Mauch – Wahpeton Elementary School (WES) 1/2/SPED/Title
• Ashley Fliflet – WES 3-5
• Hannah Moerke – Elective
• Leah Baukol – Wahpeton Middle School
• Anita Tooley – Wahpeton High School
• Vicky Schafer – Parent/Community
• Dana Anderson – Public Relations
• Briley Speich – CLSD Early Learning and Elementary Representative Kristi Mahrer – CLSD Secondary Representative
To mark the launch of the Wahpeton Literacy Coalition, a kick-off event will be held at the WPS Back to School Bash, from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16. Coalition members are excited to engage with families and the community, offering resources, learning activities, and games that inspire a love for reading.
This will be the first of many community and family literacy opportunities throughout the upcoming years. Speich said the CLSD grant is just the beginning of what the Wahpeton Public School District envisions for literacy development.
“The grant serves as a catalyst to create momentum,” she said. “We are determined to continue to build on this momentum and ensure sustainable progress in literacy development.”
For more information about the Wahpeton Literacy Coalition, contact Briley Speich at 701-672-5221 or visit www.wahpetonschools.org/wlc.