WAHPETON — Focusing on literacy development, the Wahpeton Public School District recently established the Wahpeton Literacy Coalition (WLC), a collaborative initiative designed to empower the Wahpeton community to champion literacy in children and young adults through education and engagement.

The WLC is a result of the North Dakota Comprehensive Literacy State Development Grant (CLSD), which awarded Wahpeton Public School District $1.5 million over a five-year period (2020-2025) to improve children’s literacy skills from birth through grade 12.



